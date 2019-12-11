See All Psychiatrists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Fayez Romman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Fayez Romman, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (19)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Fayez Romman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.

Dr. Romman works at UC Davis Medical Center PSY in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sierra Vista Hospital
    8001 Bruceville Rd, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 288-0300
  2. 2
    Family Psychiatry Center Inc.
    8009 Bruceville Rd Ste 102, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 681-0333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Romman?

    Dec 11, 2019
    I have been DR Rommans patient for 10 years. He is professional, knowledgeable, sincere, and easy to talk to. I have recommended him to all of my friends and will continue to do so. I highly recommend him for you as well !!
    P Mckenzie — Dec 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fayez Romman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fayez Romman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Romman to family and friends

    Dr. Romman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Romman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fayez Romman, MD.

    About Dr. Fayez Romman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902967680
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Romman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Romman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romman works at UC Davis Medical Center PSY in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Romman’s profile.

    Dr. Romman has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Romman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Fayez Romman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.