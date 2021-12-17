Dr. Fayez Kotob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fayez Kotob, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fayez Kotob, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.
Locations
Pain MD, PLLC5050 Villa Linde Pkwy Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 230-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hurley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kotob and his staff are such a wonderful group of loving and caring amazing people. I would highly recommend PAIN MD everyone who needs help.
About Dr. Fayez Kotob, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1346549219
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotob accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotob.
