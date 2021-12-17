Overview

Dr. Fayez Kotob, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.



Dr. Kotob works at Pain MD, PLLC in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.