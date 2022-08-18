Overview

Dr. Fayez Abboud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Abboud works at Premier Gastroenterology Specialists in Troy, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.