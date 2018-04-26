Overview

Dr. Fayek Shamma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Shamma works at IVF Michigan Flint & Rochester Hills in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Bloomfield Hills, MI, Sylvania, OH and Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.