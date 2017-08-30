Overview

Dr. Faye Wilson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Courtland, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nashville / Medical Department and is affiliated with Lawrence Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at Courtland Family Medical Clinic in Courtland, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.