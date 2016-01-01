Overview

Dr. Faye Warren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Warren works at Northwell Health Center for Adult Ophthalmology in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.