Dr. Faye Warren, MD
Overview
Dr. Faye Warren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Locations
Northwell Health Center for Adult Ophthalmology600 Northern Blvd Ste 214, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 470-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Faye Warren, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warren speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren.
