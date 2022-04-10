Dr. Faye Sundahl, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faye Sundahl, DO
Dr. Faye Sundahl, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital.
Church Ranch7233 Church Ranch Blvd, Westminster, CO 80021 Directions (303) 649-3180
Louisville80 Health Park Dr Ste 250, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 649-3180
Arvada16280 W 64th Ave, Arvada, CO 80007 Directions (303) 425-4450Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
My husband and I lived in a few states and countries and had our health in care of many doctors. Having both of my pregnancies (one being a twin pregnancy) in care of Dr. Sundahl I have never been provided the type of excellent and personalized care that we (myself, my husband and the babies) have received from Dr. Sundahl. From providing me with an amazing wellness care, to pregnancy care to delivering all three of my babies. Dr. Sundahl is extremely knowledgeable and skilled and she adds a personal touch to it all. This type of care and bedside manner in the industry is unheard of!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Arizona
Dr. Sundahl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundahl has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.