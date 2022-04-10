See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Westminster, CO
Dr. Faye Sundahl, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Faye Sundahl, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Faye Sundahl, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Sundahl works at CHPG Women's Specialty Health - Church Ranch in Westminster, CO with other offices in Louisville, CO and Arvada, CO. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Church Ranch
    7233 Church Ranch Blvd, Westminster, CO 80021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 649-3180
  2. 2
    Louisville
    80 Health Park Dr Ste 250, Louisville, CO 80027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 649-3180
  3. 3
    Arvada
    16280 W 64th Ave, Arvada, CO 80007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 425-4450
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Ovarian Cysts
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Ovarian Cysts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sundahl?

    Apr 10, 2022
    My husband and I lived in a few states and countries and had our health in care of many doctors. Having both of my pregnancies (one being a twin pregnancy) in care of Dr. Sundahl I have never been provided the type of excellent and personalized care that we (myself, my husband and the babies) have received from Dr. Sundahl. From providing me with an amazing wellness care, to pregnancy care to delivering all three of my babies. Dr. Sundahl is extremely knowledgeable and skilled and she adds a personal touch to it all. This type of care and bedside manner in the industry is unheard of!!!
    Marlena Heyworth — Apr 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Faye Sundahl, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Faye Sundahl, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sundahl to family and friends

    Dr. Sundahl's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sundahl

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Faye Sundahl, DO.

    About Dr. Faye Sundahl, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619175361
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faye Sundahl, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sundahl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sundahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sundahl has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Faye Sundahl, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.