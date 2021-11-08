Dr. Faye Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faye Rosenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Faye Rosenbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Northern Virginia Neurologic Associates1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 420, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 536-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Rosenbaum for more than 8 years for a seizure disorder. Throughout that time she has provided thoughtful and highly skilled care. Her diagnosis and treatment skills are outstanding. Her staff is conscientious and professional.
About Dr. Faye Rosenbaum, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1306836820
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
