Dr. Faye Montegrande, MD
Dr. Faye Montegrande, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MATIAS H. AZNAR MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE INCORPORATED.
Faye Montegrande MD321 N Larchmont Blvd Ste 824, Los Angeles, CA 90004 Directions (323) 464-0286
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- MATIAS H. AZNAR MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE INCORPORATED
- Cardiovascular Disease, Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Montegrande. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montegrande.
