Dr. Faye Knoll, MD
Overview
Dr. Faye Knoll, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Deer Park, NY. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
SightMD NY Deer Park590 Nicolls Rd, Deer Park, NY 11729 Directions (631) 667-3355
SightMD NY Holbrook233 Union Ave Ste 103, Holbrook, NY 11741 Directions (631) 285-7311
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Knoll was very efficient in explanation and understanding of my symptom's. Staff also worked efficiently, while I saw a crowded waiting room when entering my wait was no longer than 15min.
About Dr. Faye Knoll, MD
- Cornea & External Diseases
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knoll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knoll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knoll has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Knoll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoll.
