Dr. Faye Knoll, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Deer Park, NY. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Knoll works at SightMD NY Deer Park in Deer Park, NY with other offices in Holbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.