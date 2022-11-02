Overview

Dr. Faye Justicia-Linde, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Justicia-Linde works at Univ. Gynecologists & Obstetricians Inc. in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.