Overview

Dr. Faye Izadi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Izadi works at Alamitos-Seal Beach Pdtry Grp in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Seal Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.