Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faye Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faye Cohen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO.
Locations
Chesterfield Internal Medicine and Rheumatology226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 43W, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 205-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very thorough, understanding and a compassionate physicians. Very personal but yet professional.
About Dr. Faye Cohen, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1306808548
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.