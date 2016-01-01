Dr. Barclay-Shell accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faye Barclay-Shell, MD
Overview
Dr. Faye Barclay-Shell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
- 1 12748 S Cleveland Ave Ste 2, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 945-9599
MD Now Urgent Care15165 Mcgregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 945-9499
Open Access Urgent Care1838 Rye Rd Ste 107, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (941) 462-2004
Medexpress Urgent Care-muncie1313 W McGalliard Rd, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 287-8460
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Faye Barclay-Shell, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1164477063
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
