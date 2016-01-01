See All Pediatricians in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Faye Barclay-Shell, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Faye Barclay-Shell, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Faye Barclay-Shell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Banafsheh Kiankhooy, MD
Dr. Banafsheh Kiankhooy, MD
10 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Piedade Oliveira-Silva, MD
Dr. Piedade Oliveira-Silva, MD
8 (40)
View Profile
Dr. Pierre Loredo, MD
Dr. Pierre Loredo, MD
8 (46)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Lee Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    12748 S Cleveland Ave Ste 2, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 945-9599
  2. 2
    MD Now Urgent Care
    15165 Mcgregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 945-9499
  3. 3
    Open Access Urgent Care
    1838 Rye Rd Ste 107, Bradenton, FL 34212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 462-2004
  4. 4
    Medexpress Urgent Care-muncie
    1313 W McGalliard Rd, Muncie, IN 47303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 287-8460

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rapid Flu Test
Diabetes Screening
Back Pain
Rapid Flu Test
Diabetes Screening
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barclay-Shell?

    Photo: Dr. Faye Barclay-Shell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Faye Barclay-Shell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barclay-Shell to family and friends

    Dr. Barclay-Shell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barclay-Shell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Faye Barclay-Shell, MD.

    About Dr. Faye Barclay-Shell, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164477063
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barclay-Shell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barclay-Shell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barclay-Shell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barclay-Shell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barclay-Shell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Faye Barclay-Shell, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.