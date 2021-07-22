Dr. Faye Armstrong-Paap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong-Paap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faye Armstrong-Paap, MD
Overview
Dr. Faye Armstrong-Paap, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
Faye Armstrong-paap MD PA540 W 5th St Ste 470, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 580-8330
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional Dr and staff. Dr Armstrong , took the time explaining various possibilities and treatment options for my condition and I am very grateful.
About Dr. Faye Armstrong-Paap, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1487668489
Education & Certifications
- Western Reserve Care
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong-Paap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong-Paap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong-Paap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong-Paap has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong-Paap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong-Paap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong-Paap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong-Paap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong-Paap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.