Overview

Dr. Fayaz Faiz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Faiz works at Fayaz Faiz, MD, PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.