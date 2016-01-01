Overview

Dr. Fay Woomer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from NY College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Woomer works at Forest Healthcare Associates in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.