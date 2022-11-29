See All Ophthalmologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Fay Woo, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fay Woo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Woo works at Eye Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Medical Center Apmc
    7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 4000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 765-6565
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Chorioretinal Scars
Glaucoma Surgery
Presbyopia
Chorioretinal Scars
Glaucoma Surgery

Presbyopia
Chorioretinal Scars
Glaucoma Surgery
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Headache
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Mechanical Strabismus
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Strabismus
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr. Woo performed cataract surgery on me and did an excellent job. She spent lots of time explaining the different lenses. She is one of few doctors that uses a laser for ultimate precision. Honestly, I would not trust anyone else to do eye surgery on me. So thankful for her and her years of expertise and experience to get me the best vision possible.
    Leslie — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Fay Woo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922058536
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
