Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fay Simon, MD
Overview
Dr. Fay Simon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3960 Broadway Blvd Ste 200, Garland, TX 75043 Directions (469) 388-8640
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really enjoyed having Dr Simon as my doctor. She took time with me and was always attentive to my concerns and polite. I felt like I was in good hands with her. I wanted to continue using her, but I had to make a change. I will miss her!
About Dr. Fay Simon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1700830171
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.