Dr. Fay Ohsumi, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fay Ohsumi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Ohsumi works at Fay M Ohsumi MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fay M Ohsumi MD
    117 E 84th St Ste 1B, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 288-8121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Immunization Administration
Anemia
Itchy Skin
Immunization Administration
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin
Immunization Administration
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 23, 2017
    Dr. Ohsumi has been my doctor for many years. She is a.n excellent diagnostician and always spends time with her patients.
    About Dr. Fay Ohsumi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1427118850
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fay Ohsumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohsumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ohsumi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ohsumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohsumi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohsumi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohsumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohsumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

