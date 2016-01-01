Dr. Fay Kastrinos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kastrinos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fay Kastrinos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fay Kastrinos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Kastrinos works at
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fay Kastrinos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1417928037
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kastrinos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kastrinos accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kastrinos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kastrinos works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kastrinos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kastrinos.
