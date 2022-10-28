See All Psychiatrists in Northridge, CA
Dr. Fawzy Basta Sr, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fawzy Basta Sr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.

Dr. Basta Sr works at Ehab Yacoub MD Inc. in Northridge, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA, Lake View Terrace, CA and Montrose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Romeo L. Isidro MD Inc.
    17075 Devonshire St Ste 204, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 368-8929
  2. 2
    Van Nuys Community Hospital
    14433 Emelita St, Van Nuys, CA 91401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 787-1511
  3. 3
    Country Manor Healthcare
    11723 Fenton Ave, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 368-8929
  4. 4
    Verdugo Valley Conv Hosp
    2635 Honolulu Ave, Montrose, CA 91020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 368-8929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Fawzy Basta Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043394505
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Basta Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basta Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basta Sr has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basta Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Basta Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basta Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basta Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basta Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

