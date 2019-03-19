Dr. Fawzia Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawzia Hasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fawzia Hasan, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Hasan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harmonious Mind5189 W Woodmill Dr Ste 30, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 633-6001
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CompPsych
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasan?
Excellent psychiatrist. I’ve been seeing her for 10 years. I have bipolar so I’ve been through many med changes to find the right combination. She only recommended psych hospital once and admittedly I was a mess. Usually on time, the most I’ve ever had to wait is 15 minutes. Respects my opinions and limits I set on med options. Compassionate and supportive. Recommended an awesome therapist.
About Dr. Fawzia Hasan, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1467506915
Education & Certifications
- Delaware Psychology Center
- Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasan works at
Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Autism and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hasan speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.