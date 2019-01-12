Dr. Fawzi Mehanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawzi Mehanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Fawzi Mehanna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Mehanna works at
Locations
-
1
Central Primary Care4925 Old Road 37, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 648-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehanna?
Dr. Mehenna is the Best! He cares, he listens and he helps you with your health issues!!
About Dr. Fawzi Mehanna, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1184686461
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehanna works at
Dr. Mehanna speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.