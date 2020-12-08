Dr. Fawzi Farha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawzi Farha, MD
Overview
Dr. Fawzi Farha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with University Ks
Dr. Farha works at
Locations
-
1
First Coast Surgical Associates6067 KENNERLY RD, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 731-3131Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 206 Ashourian Ave Ste 213, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 368-1231
-
3
Advanced Endodontic Specialists LLC3003 S Florida Ave Ste 101, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (800) 991-6117Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farha?
Dr. Farha saved my life. I cannot thank him and his staff enough for their caring and compassionate dedication. I will be forever thankful. Words cannot express my gratitude. Thank You.
About Dr. Fawzi Farha, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic and French
- 1477532463
Education & Certifications
- University Ks
- University Ks
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farha works at
Dr. Farha speaks Arabic and French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Farha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.