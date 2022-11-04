Overview

Dr. Fawzi Elsagga, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Elsagga works at Putnam Neurology Associates in Palatka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.