Dr. Fawzi Abukhalil, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Fawzi Abukhalil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. 

Dr. Abukhalil works at The Neurology Institute in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Neurology Institute
    5441 N University Dr Ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 645-2867

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Fawzi Abukhalil, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881983773
