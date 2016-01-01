Dr. Fawzi Abukhalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abukhalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawzi Abukhalil, MD
Overview
Dr. Fawzi Abukhalil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Abukhalil works at
Locations
The Neurology Institute5441 N University Dr Ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 645-2867
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fawzi Abukhalil, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1881983773
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abukhalil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abukhalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abukhalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abukhalil works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abukhalil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abukhalil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abukhalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abukhalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.