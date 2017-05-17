Overview

Dr. Fawwaz Shoukfeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Shoukfeh works at Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.