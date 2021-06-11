Dr. Mohiuddin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fawwaz Mohiuddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Fawwaz Mohiuddin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Mohiuddin works at
Locations
-
1
Fawwaz Mohiuddin, MD2307 W Broward Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 486-4045
-
2
Tfps Nsmc3001 Nw 49th Ave, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 739-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohiuddin?
He is an excellent physician. explains everything very well and in a way you can always understand. incredible bedside manner and is always caring and attentive.
About Dr. Fawwaz Mohiuddin, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1447416003
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital Center For Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- McGaw Medical Center
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohiuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohiuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohiuddin works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohiuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohiuddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohiuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohiuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.