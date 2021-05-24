Dr. Fawwaz Hamati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawwaz Hamati, MD
Overview
Dr. Fawwaz Hamati, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Indian Path Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.
Dr. Hamati works at
Locations
-
1
Msmg Cardiology J.c.310 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 400, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 979-6000
-
2
MSMG Cardiology2205 Pavilion Dr Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-6480
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Indian Path Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
- Unicoi County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamati?
Dr. Hamati is the very best cardiologist in this area. We are fortunate that he has stayed in our small city instead of moving away. Dr. Hamati saved my husband's life. When my daughter and I took my husband to the hospital we were told that he would most likely not live through the surgery. After B survived the surgery we continued to receive a dire warning. My husband was one of the many people who served in Vietnam. They found that Agent Orange caused the heart defect and B is still very healthy. We are so grateful to the Good Doctor who saves lives and encourages life changes. B loved salt on everything. He is a graphic designer so he was not accustomed to exercising. That heart attack happened 10 years ago. Since that time, B joins me in our morning walks and learned to do woodwork during this pandemic. Everyone who knows B knows that he is a good, honest man. He is alive because of Dr. Hamati's skill on the operating table as well as his good advice. Thank you Dr. Hamati.
About Dr. Fawwaz Hamati, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225023104
Education & Certifications
- E Tenn St U
- E Tenn St University
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- American Univ. of Beirut
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamati works at
Dr. Hamati has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamati speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.