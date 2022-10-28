Dr. Fawaz Makki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawaz Makki, MD
Overview
Dr. Fawaz Makki, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL.
Dr. Makki works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at Altamonte Springs661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 325, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot believe that Dr. Makki does not yet have a review here. He saw my sister for tongue cancer and Leukoplakia (I was there to translate her Spanish for him) and he is an Angel sent from above! His education and level of experience speak for themselves, but we have to say that adding his bed-side manner and his aura-like humanitarian demeanor make him one of the best doctors we have EVER dealt with!
About Dr. Fawaz Makki, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic
- 1366965857
Dr. Makki works at
Dr. Makki speaks Arabic.
