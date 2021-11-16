Overview

Dr. Fawaz Haddad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Haddad works at Grand Blanc Pediatrics in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.