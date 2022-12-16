Overview

Dr. Fawaz Faisal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Faisal works at Western Neurological Associates in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.