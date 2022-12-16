Dr. Fawaz Faisal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faisal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawaz Faisal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fawaz Faisal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Faisal works at
Locations
-
1
F Al Faisal MD Inc.1218 W OLIVE AVE, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 845-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Faisal has been treating my migraine headaches for over 10 years. He and his caring staff go above and beyond to make sure I have what I need to make sure my migraine headaches are in check. He cares about how I feel and his concern for my well being makes me feel how glad I am that he is my neurologist.
About Dr. Fawaz Faisal, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1487679361
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faisal works at
