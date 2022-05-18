Overview

Dr. Fawaz Ashouri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ashouri works at Fawaz Ashouri, MD in Palatka, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.