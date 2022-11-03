Overview

Dr. Fawaz Alfarra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Alfarra works at Coral Springs Family Health in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.