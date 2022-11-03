Dr. Fawaz Alfarra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawaz Alfarra, MD
Overview
Dr. Fawaz Alfarra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Alfarra works at
Locations
Fawaz Alfarra M D P A2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 320, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 753-3355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and staff
About Dr. Fawaz Alfarra, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1598791782
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
