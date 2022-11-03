See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Fawaz Alfarra, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fawaz Alfarra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Alfarra works at Coral Springs Family Health in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Fawaz Alfarra M D P A
    Fawaz Alfarra M D P A
2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 320, Coral Springs, FL 33065
(954) 753-3355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Overweight
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Administrative Physical
Overweight
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Great doctor and staff
    Mike allen — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Fawaz Alfarra, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1598791782
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fawaz Alfarra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alfarra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alfarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alfarra works at Coral Springs Family Health in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alfarra’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfarra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfarra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

