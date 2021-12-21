See All Urologists in Corydon, IA
Dr. Fawad Zafar, MD

Urology
4.6 (45)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fawad Zafar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corydon, IA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Adair County Memorial Hospital, Audubon County Memorial Hospital, Mercyone Centerville Medical Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Wayne County Hospital.

Dr. Zafar works at ASI Audiology in Corydon, IA with other offices in Centerville, IA, Windsor Heights, IA, West Des Moines, IA, Audubon, IA and Ankeny, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wayne County Hospital
    417 S East St, Corydon, IA 50060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (641) 872-2260
  2. 2
    Mercy Medical Center-centerville
    1 Saint Joseph Dr, Centerville, IA 52544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (641) 437-3482
  3. 3
    Lakeview Center for Urology
    1000 73 St # 17, Windsor Heights, IA 50324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 277-8900
  4. 4
    Lakeview Center for Urology
    1000 73rd St, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 277-8900
  5. 5
    Lakeview Center for Urology
    515 Pacific Ave, Audubon, IA 50025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 563-2611
  6. 6
    Lakeview Center For Urology
    800 E 1st St Ste W230, Ankeny, IA 50021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 277-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adair County Memorial Hospital
  • Audubon County Memorial Hospital
  • Mercyone Centerville Medical Center
  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
  • Wayne County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 21, 2021
    DR. ZAFAR has been managing my prostate problems for 3 years now he is very professional his treatments have reduced my PSA to levels of a 18 year old I'm 65 great Dr. I would highly recommend him very caring DR.
    Dave Rogers — Dec 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fawad Zafar, MD
    About Dr. Fawad Zafar, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003818493
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Methodist Hosp Indianapolis
    Residency
    • Royal Shrewsbury Hospital
    Internship
    • Sheikh Zayed Postgrad Inst & Hosp
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Medical University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fawad Zafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zafar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zafar has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

