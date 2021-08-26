See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Fawad Tanvir, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fawad Tanvir, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Tanvir works at Alpine Medical Group in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alpine Medical Group
    24 S 1100 E Ste 310, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Endocarditis
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Endocarditis

Treatment frequency



Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Antibiotic Infusion Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
International Travel Vaccination Chevron Icon
Isoimmunization Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteosynthesis Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Infections Chevron Icon
Travel Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 26, 2021
    Very knowledgeable and attentive. I’m grateful for the time he took explaining my infection 8 months post-hip replacement. I appreciated the personal phone call and attention. Dr Tanvir worked closely with my orthopedic surgeon Dr Nikolaus to quickly eradicate what could have been a serious complication.
    Kristen Smeltzer — Aug 26, 2021
    About Dr. Fawad Tanvir, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164425294
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • St. Barnabas Hospital
    Internship
    • St. Barnabas Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Punjab Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fawad Tanvir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanvir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tanvir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanvir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tanvir works at Alpine Medical Group in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Tanvir’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanvir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanvir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanvir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanvir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

