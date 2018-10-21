Dr. Fawad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawad Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fawad Khan, MD is a Neuroscientist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Deccan College of Medical Sciences - India and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Ochsner Medical Center Neurology1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 7, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3980
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Prime Health Services
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Khan for over 5 years now for migraine headaches. He is extremely knowledgeable, compassionate and will give you different treatment options to choose from depending on your headaches. He will listen to your concerns and values your input as a patient. I highly recommend him if you have been suffering from headaches.
About Dr. Fawad Khan, MD
- Neuroscience
- English
- 1699978122
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals - Ann Arbor, MI (Neurophysiology)
- University of North Carolina Hospitals - Chapel Hill, NC (Neurology)
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Deccan College of Medical Sciences - India
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.