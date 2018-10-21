See All Other Doctors in New Orleans, LA
Overview

Dr. Fawad Khan, MD is a Neuroscientist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Deccan College of Medical Sciences - India and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Khan works at Ochsner Health Neurology in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ochsner Medical Center Neurology
    1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 7, New Orleans, LA 70121 (504) 842-3980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders

Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Prime Health Services
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 21, 2018
    I've been going to Dr. Khan for over 5 years now for migraine headaches. He is extremely knowledgeable, compassionate and will give you different treatment options to choose from depending on your headaches. He will listen to your concerns and values your input as a patient. I highly recommend him if you have been suffering from headaches.
    Michelle in Kenner, LA — Oct 21, 2018
    About Dr. Fawad Khan, MD

    Specialties
    Neuroscience
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1699978122
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Michigan Hospitals - Ann Arbor, MI (Neurophysiology)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    University of North Carolina Hospitals - Chapel Hill, NC (Neurology)
    Residency
    Internship
    Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Deccan College of Medical Sciences - India
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Board Certifications
