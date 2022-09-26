Dr. Fawad Aslam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aslam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawad Aslam, MD
Overview
Dr. Fawad Aslam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Locations
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Aslam from 2014-2015 in Wisconsin, and was sad to learn he'd moved to Arizona. In hindsight - having seen many specialists in pursuit of my eventual RA diagnosis and for investigation of other issues - he was the best one. It's rare to find a doctor who listens well, seems to actually care, considers all of your symptoms together, and helps you develop a course of action even when the diagnosis isn't yet clear.
About Dr. Fawad Aslam, MD
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aslam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aslam has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aslam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslam.
