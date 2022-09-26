Overview

Dr. Fawad Aslam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Aslam works at Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

