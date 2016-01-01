Dr. Fauzia Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fauzia Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fauzia Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Khan works at
Office135 Las Tunas Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 445-4310
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.