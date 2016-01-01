See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Fauzia Khan, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fauzia Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Khan works at Optum - Family Medicine in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    135 Las Tunas Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 445-4310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
Heartburn
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Bronchitis
Heartburn
Advance Directive End of Life Planning

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Fauzia Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326039678
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
