Dr. Fauzia Carullo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fauzia Carullo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from St Christopher's College of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Carullo works at
Locations
Las Vegas internal medicine7580 W Sahara Ave # 2, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 852-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Carullo!!! She’s very attentive to my concerns. Her staff is pleasant. I always get in to see her right away and my wait times are no longer than 15 minutes. She explains everything to me well and answers all my questions.
About Dr. Fauzia Carullo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1790818433
Education & Certifications
- Illinois Masonic Med Ctr
- St Christopher's College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carullo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carullo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
