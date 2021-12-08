Overview

Dr. Fausto Sicard, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Sicard works at Guillermo R Sicard MD Inc in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.