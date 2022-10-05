Dr. Faustin Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faustin Stevens, MD
Dr. Faustin Stevens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasco, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Lourdes Health Network520 N 4th Ave, Pasco, WA 99301 Directions (509) 546-2297Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
Tri City Orthopedic-kennewick6703 W RIO GRANDE AVE, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 460-5588
Tri-city Orthopaedic Clinic821 SWIFT BLVD, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 460-5588Monday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Lourdes Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Professional and very friendly staff. I liked the surgical center instead of having to go to a hospital. Dr Stevens was carrying, understanding and professional. He was very thorough with his explanations and I felt he wanted to ensure I felt comfortable going forward with the procedure.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942400536
- Idaho Foot and Ankle Fellowship
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Brigham Young University, Provo, UT - BS in Microbiology
- Orthopedic Surgery
