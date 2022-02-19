Dr. Fausta Ditah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fausta Ditah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fausta Ditah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, TN.
Dr. Ditah works at
The Jackson Clinic700 W Forest Ave Ste 300, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 422-0305
The Jackson Clinic Prof Assn2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-1375Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Clarksville Physician Services Gp647 Dunlop Ln Ste 210, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 502-3810
West Tennessee Healthcare Rehabilitation Hosptial616 W Forest Ave, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 422-0330
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
He is attentive, listens well. Explains everything clearly. Great bedside manner. I would highly recommend Dr. Ditah.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1063675692
- Gastroenterology
