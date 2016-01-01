Overview

Dr. Fatoumata Yanoga, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.



Dr. Yanoga works at Ohio State Medical Center in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Visual Field Defects and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.