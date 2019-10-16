Dr. Sakho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fatoumata Sakho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fatoumata Sakho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Sakho works at
Locations
Arubah Neuroscience Institute Pllc3450 11th Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 770-6848Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fort Worth Office6800 Harris Pkwy Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 292-0088
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very thankful to have found Dr. Sakho and have a lot of respect and trust in her advice and instructions. She’s the 3rd Neuro I visited, including one at UT Southwestern, and the first that impressed me. She asks a lot of questions. She is very easy to talk to and to understand. So far she has been exactly on time. She’s very pleasant, poised, professional and comfortable. Five Stars!
About Dr. Fatoumata Sakho, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1851737985
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sakho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakho has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakho.
