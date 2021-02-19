Overview

Dr. Fatin Albezargan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Xavier University School of Medicine, Aruba and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Albezargan works at Kettering Physician Network - Primary Care in Hamilton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.