Dr. Fatima Siddiqui, MD
Overview
Dr. Fatima Siddiqui, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Locations
-
1
Attending Home Care Services LLC1125 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (347) 226-9025
- 2 777 Davis St, San Leandro, CA 94577 Directions (510) 454-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Listens, doesn’t over prescribe.
About Dr. Fatima Siddiqui, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1629331053
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
