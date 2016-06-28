Dr. Fatima Salas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fatima Salas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fatima Salas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Salas works at
Locations
Lubbock Urology Associates4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 744-7223Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience at initial office visit. Professional behavior but very personable. Answered all questions so I could easily understand. Looking forward to a good doctor/patient relationship.
About Dr. Fatima Salas, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salas works at
Dr. Salas has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salas speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Salas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salas.
