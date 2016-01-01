Dr. Naqvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fatima Naqvi, MD
Overview
Dr. Fatima Naqvi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Naqvi works at
Locations
Multi Care Urgent Care LLC100 Commerce Pl, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (908) 522-3688Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Women's Health At Westfield140 Central Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 522-3688
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fatima Naqvi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care Health Servs Inc
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
